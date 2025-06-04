货币 / NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc
119.85 USD 0.54 (0.45%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NSIT汇率已更改-0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点119.60和高点121.76进行交易。
关注Insight Enterprises Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NSIT新闻
日范围
119.60 121.76
年范围
118.30 225.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 120.39
- 开盘价
- 120.34
- 卖价
- 119.85
- 买价
- 120.15
- 最低价
- 119.60
- 最高价
- 121.76
- 交易量
- 279
- 日变化
- -0.45%
- 月变化
- -6.98%
- 6个月变化
- -21.14%
- 年变化
- -43.85%
