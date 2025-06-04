CotationsSections
Devises / NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

119.07 USD 1.07 (0.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NSIT a changé de -0.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 116.88 et à un maximum de 120.71.

Suivez la dynamique Insight Enterprises Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
116.88 120.71
Range Annuel
116.88 225.39
Clôture Précédente
120.14
Ouverture
120.51
Bid
119.07
Ask
119.37
Plus Bas
116.88
Plus Haut
120.71
Volume
1.861 K
Changement quotidien
-0.89%
Changement Mensuel
-7.59%
Changement à 6 Mois
-21.65%
Changement Annuel
-44.21%
