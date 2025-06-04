КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

120.39 USD 1.96 (1.60%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс NSIT за сегодня изменился на -1.60%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 119.21, а максимальная — 123.27.

Следите за динамикой Insight Enterprises Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
119.21 123.27
Годовой диапазон
118.30 225.39
Предыдущее закрытие
122.35
Open
122.72
Bid
120.39
Ask
120.69
Low
119.21
High
123.27
Объем
736
Дневное изменение
-1.60%
Месячное изменение
-6.57%
6-месячное изменение
-20.78%
Годовое изменение
-43.60%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.