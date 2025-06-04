CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

119.42 USD 0.97 (0.81%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NSIT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 118.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 122.24.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
118.73 122.24
Rango anual
118.30 225.39
Cierres anteriores
120.39
Open
120.34
Bid
119.42
Ask
119.72
Low
118.73
High
122.24
Volumen
1.331 K
Cambio diario
-0.81%
Cambio mensual
-7.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
-21.42%
Cambio anual
-44.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B