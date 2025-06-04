QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

119.07 USD 1.07 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NSIT ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 116.88 e ad un massimo di 120.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Insight Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
116.88 120.71
Intervallo Annuale
116.88 225.39
Chiusura Precedente
120.14
Apertura
120.51
Bid
119.07
Ask
119.37
Minimo
116.88
Massimo
120.71
Volume
1.861 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
-7.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.65%
Variazione Annuale
-44.21%
20 settembre, sabato