NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

120.14 USD 0.72 (0.60%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NSITの今日の為替レートは、0.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.69の安値と122.02の高値で取引されました。

Insight Enterprises Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
119.69 122.02
1年のレンジ
118.30 225.39
以前の終値
119.42
始値
121.02
買値
120.14
買値
120.44
安値
119.69
高値
122.02
出来高
811
1日の変化
0.60%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.76%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.94%
1年の変化
-43.71%
