MGK: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
MGK fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 402.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 406.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MGK stock price today?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 403.71 today. It trades within 402.19 - 406.02, yesterday's close was 405.11, and trading volume reached 446. The live price chart of MGK shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 403.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.50% and USD. View the chart live to track MGK movements.
How to buy MGK stock?
You can buy Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 403.71. Orders are usually placed near 403.71 or 404.01, while 446 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow MGK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGK stock?
Investing in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 262.65 - 406.77 and current price 403.71. Many compare 0.92% and 25.22% before placing orders at 403.71 or 404.01. Explore the MGK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 406.77. Within 262.65 - 406.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 405.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (MGK) over the year was 262.65. Comparing it with the current 403.71 and 262.65 - 406.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGK stock split?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 405.11, and 25.50% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 405.11
- Açılış
- 405.50
- Satış
- 403.71
- Alış
- 404.01
- Düşük
- 402.19
- Yüksek
- 406.02
- Hacim
- 446
- Günlük değişim
- -0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25.50%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 4.2%
- Önceki
- 4.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 84 K
- Önceki
- 22 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 62.2%
- Önceki
- 62.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 3.9%
- Önceki
- 3.7%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 98 K
- Önceki
- 38 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.8%
- Önceki
- 8.1%
- Açıklanan
- 54.2
- Beklenti
- 56.4
- Önceki
- 54.5
- Açıklanan
- 53.6
- Beklenti
- 55.0
- Önceki
- 55.4
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 422
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 424
- Açıklanan
- 549
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 549
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 266.7 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 103.0 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- -172.5 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 23.4 K