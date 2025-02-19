- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MGK: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
MGK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 404.61 and at a high of 406.02.
Follow Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGK News
- Top Money Manager Finds 3 Ways To Make Money From Today's 'Noise'
- Should Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- MGK: Focused On The Mega-Cap Segment Of The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MGK)
- CGGR: Capital Group's Growth ETF Is Built For The Long Term (NYSEARCA:CGGR)
- Echoes Of Exuberance: A Data-Driven Comparison Of The Dotcom And AI Market Eras
- Growth ETFs Set New Records, Brush Off Tariff Headwinds
- MGK: A Buy And Hold Strategy Can Help Earn Lofty Returns (NYSEARCA:MGK)
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- MMLG: Growth ETF Lagging The Competition
- 6 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As An AI Bubble Inflates
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- Two ETFs Offering Yield, Growth, And Potential Outperformance
- HFGO: Active And Focused Mega-Cap Growth ETF Finding Its Groove (BATS:HFGO)
- Risk Averse? A 3-Fund Portfolio For A Balance Of Income And Growth
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Undercovered ETFs: Income, Argentina, AI, Gold +
- SPYG: Fear Presents A Great Buying Opportunity
- MGK ETF: An Efficient Way To Capitalize On The Future Growth Of AI (NYSEARCA:MGK)
- VOOG Is Likely To End 2025 Significantly Higher, Buy The Dip
- Scotiabank urges investors to avoid ’expensive’ U.S. growth stocks
- IWLG: A Good Growth ETF, But Not The Best
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MGK stock price today?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 405.93 today. It trades within 404.61 - 406.02, yesterday's close was 405.11, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of MGK shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 405.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.19% and USD. View the chart live to track MGK movements.
How to buy MGK stock?
You can buy Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 405.93. Orders are usually placed near 405.93 or 406.23, while 143 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow MGK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGK stock?
Investing in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 262.65 - 406.77 and current price 405.93. Many compare 1.47% and 25.91% before placing orders at 405.93 or 406.23. Explore the MGK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 406.77. Within 262.65 - 406.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 405.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (MGK) over the year was 262.65. Comparing it with the current 405.93 and 262.65 - 406.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGK stock split?
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 405.11, and 26.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 405.11
- Open
- 405.50
- Bid
- 405.93
- Ask
- 406.23
- Low
- 404.61
- High
- 406.02
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.91%
- Year Change
- 26.19%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K