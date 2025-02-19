QuotesSections
MGK
MGK: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

405.93 USD 0.82 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 404.61 and at a high of 406.02.

Follow Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MGK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MGK stock price today?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 405.93 today. It trades within 404.61 - 406.02, yesterday's close was 405.11, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of MGK shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 405.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.19% and USD. View the chart live to track MGK movements.

How to buy MGK stock?

You can buy Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 405.93. Orders are usually placed near 405.93 or 406.23, while 143 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow MGK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MGK stock?

Investing in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 262.65 - 406.77 and current price 405.93. Many compare 1.47% and 25.91% before placing orders at 405.93 or 406.23. Explore the MGK price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 406.77. Within 262.65 - 406.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 405.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (MGK) over the year was 262.65. Comparing it with the current 405.93 and 262.65 - 406.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MGK stock split?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 405.11, and 26.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
404.61 406.02
Year Range
262.65 406.77
Previous Close
405.11
Open
405.50
Bid
405.93
Ask
406.23
Low
404.61
High
406.02
Volume
143
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
1.47%
6 Months Change
25.91%
Year Change
26.19%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K