FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MEG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc

28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MEG fiyatı bugün -3.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MEG haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.52 29.90
Yıllık aralık
10.51 31.22
Önceki kapanış
29.44
Açılış
29.75
Satış
28.54
Alış
28.84
Düşük
28.52
Yüksek
29.90
Hacim
585
Günlük değişim
-3.06%
Aylık değişim
-6.12%
6 aylık değişim
99.16%
Yıllık değişim
8.81%
21 Eylül, Pazar