MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc
28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MEG fiyatı bugün -3.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
Montrose Environmental Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
28.52 29.90
Yıllık aralık
10.51 31.22
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.44
- Açılış
- 29.75
- Satış
- 28.54
- Alış
- 28.84
- Düşük
- 28.52
- Yüksek
- 29.90
- Hacim
- 585
- Günlük değişim
- -3.06%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.12%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 99.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.81%
21 Eylül, Pazar