货币 / MEG
MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc
30.37 USD 0.13 (0.43%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MEG汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点30.30和高点30.87进行交易。
关注Montrose Environmental Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
30.30 30.87
年范围
10.51 31.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.50
- 开盘价
- 30.55
- 卖价
- 30.37
- 买价
- 30.67
- 最低价
- 30.30
- 最高价
- 30.87
- 交易量
- 425
- 日变化
- -0.43%
- 月变化
- -0.10%
- 6个月变化
- 111.93%
- 年变化
- 15.78%
