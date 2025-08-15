통화 / MEG
MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc
28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MEG 환율이 오늘 -3.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.52이고 고가는 29.90이었습니다.
Montrose Environmental Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
28.52 29.90
년간 변동
10.51 31.22
- 이전 종가
- 29.44
- 시가
- 29.75
- Bid
- 28.54
- Ask
- 28.84
- 저가
- 28.52
- 고가
- 29.90
- 볼륨
- 585
- 일일 변동
- -3.06%
- 월 변동
- -6.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 99.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.81%
20 9월, 토요일