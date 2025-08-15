시세섹션
통화 / MEG
주식로 돌아가기

MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc

28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MEG 환율이 오늘 -3.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.52이고 고가는 29.90이었습니다.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MEG News

일일 변동 비율
28.52 29.90
년간 변동
10.51 31.22
이전 종가
29.44
시가
29.75
Bid
28.54
Ask
28.84
저가
28.52
고가
29.90
볼륨
585
일일 변동
-3.06%
월 변동
-6.12%
6개월 변동
99.16%
년간 변동율
8.81%
20 9월, 토요일