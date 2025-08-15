Valute / MEG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc
28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MEG ha avuto una variazione del -3.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.52 e ad un massimo di 29.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Montrose Environmental Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEG News
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Montrose Environmental (MEG): Time to Buy?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 19th
- Barclays avvia la copertura di Montrose Environmental Group con rating Overweight
- Barclays initiates Montrose Environmental Group stock with Overweight rating
- Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th
- Oracle Delivered Big… but This Stealth AI Stock Could Deliver Even Bigger
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Pentair plc (PNR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- TSX futures edge higher ahead of employment data
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Cenovus Energy to acquire MEG Energy for C$6.93 billion
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) This Year?
- Montrose Environmental secures 5-year contract with major energy firm
- Can Montrose Environmental (MEG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.52 29.90
Intervallo Annuale
10.51 31.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.44
- Apertura
- 29.75
- Bid
- 28.54
- Ask
- 28.84
- Minimo
- 28.52
- Massimo
- 29.90
- Volume
- 585
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 99.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.81%
20 settembre, sabato