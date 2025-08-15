QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MEG
Tornare a Azioni

MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc

28.54 USD 0.90 (3.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MEG ha avuto una variazione del -3.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.52 e ad un massimo di 29.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Montrose Environmental Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MEG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.52 29.90
Intervallo Annuale
10.51 31.22
Chiusura Precedente
29.44
Apertura
29.75
Bid
28.54
Ask
28.84
Minimo
28.52
Massimo
29.90
Volume
585
Variazione giornaliera
-3.06%
Variazione Mensile
-6.12%
Variazione Semestrale
99.16%
Variazione Annuale
8.81%
20 settembre, sabato