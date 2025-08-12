Currencies / MEG
MEG: Montrose Environmental Group Inc
30.50 USD 0.14 (0.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MEG exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.29 and at a high of 31.11.
Follow Montrose Environmental Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
30.29 31.11
Year Range
10.51 31.22
- Previous Close
- 30.64
- Open
- 31.11
- Bid
- 30.50
- Ask
- 30.80
- Low
- 30.29
- High
- 31.11
- Volume
- 816
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 112.84%
- Year Change
- 16.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%