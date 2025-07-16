Dövizler / LNTH
LNTH: Lantheus Holdings Inc
50.41 USD 1.15 (2.23%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LNTH fiyatı bugün -2.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Lantheus Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
LNTH haberleri
Günlük aralık
50.12 51.47
Yıllık aralık
50.12 118.21
- Önceki kapanış
- 51.56
- Açılış
- 51.47
- Satış
- 50.41
- Alış
- 50.71
- Düşük
- 50.12
- Yüksek
- 51.47
- Hacim
- 3.790 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.23%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.44%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -48.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- -54.31%
