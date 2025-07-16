FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LNTH
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

LNTH: Lantheus Holdings Inc

50.41 USD 1.15 (2.23%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LNTH fiyatı bugün -2.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.47 aralığında işlem gördü.

Lantheus Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LNTH haberleri

Günlük aralık
50.12 51.47
Yıllık aralık
50.12 118.21
Önceki kapanış
51.56
Açılış
51.47
Satış
50.41
Alış
50.71
Düşük
50.12
Yüksek
51.47
Hacim
3.790 K
Günlük değişim
-2.23%
Aylık değişim
-7.44%
6 aylık değişim
-48.78%
Yıllık değişim
-54.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar