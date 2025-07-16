Divisas / LNTH
LNTH: Lantheus Holdings Inc
50.84 USD 1.14 (2.19%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LNTH de hoy ha cambiado un -2.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.33.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lantheus Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
50.51 52.33
Rango anual
50.51 118.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.98
- Open
- 51.81
- Bid
- 50.84
- Ask
- 51.14
- Low
- 50.51
- High
- 52.33
- Volumen
- 3.078 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.19%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -48.34%
- Cambio anual
- -53.92%
