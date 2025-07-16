Valute / LNTH
LNTH: Lantheus Holdings Inc
50.41 USD 1.15 (2.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNTH ha avuto una variazione del -2.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.12 e ad un massimo di 51.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Lantheus Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.12 51.47
Intervallo Annuale
50.12 118.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.56
- Apertura
- 51.47
- Bid
- 50.41
- Ask
- 50.71
- Minimo
- 50.12
- Massimo
- 51.47
- Volume
- 3.790 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -48.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.31%
20 settembre, sabato