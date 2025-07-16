Currencies / LNTH
LNTH: Lantheus Holdings Inc
51.71 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNTH exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.32 and at a high of 52.45.
Follow Lantheus Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LNTH News
- Lantheus at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Lantheus stock price target lowered to $99 by Leerink on Pylarify headwinds
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Truist Securities downgrades Lantheus stock to Hold on PYLARIFY concerns
- Goldman Sachs lowers Lantheus stock price target to $110 on Pylarify concerns
- Lantheus stock price target lowered to $73 at JMP on pricing pressure
- Lantheus (LNTH) Q2 Revenue Falls 4%
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Lantheus Holdings: Reassessing The Buy Thesis (NASDAQ:LNTH)
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Lantheus Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $51.75
- Lantheus Holdings Inc earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lantheus Q2 2025 slides: revenue falls 4.1%, company slashes full-year guidance
- FDA accepts Lantheus’ NDA for new PSMA PET imaging formulation
- Janus Henderson Opportunistic Alpha Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JSVAX)
- Radiopharm Theranostics stock initiated with Buy rating at Brookline Capital
- Johnson&Johnson, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Johnson&Johnson, Joby Aviation Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Lantheus Holdings stock reaches 52-week low at $72.92
Daily Range
51.32 52.45
Year Range
51.32 118.21
- Previous Close
- 51.74
- Open
- 51.57
- Bid
- 51.71
- Ask
- 52.01
- Low
- 51.32
- High
- 52.45
- Volume
- 1.016 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- -5.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -47.46%
- Year Change
- -53.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%