KIM-PL: Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi
KIM-PL fiyatı bugün -0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is KIM-PL stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 21.53 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.55, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KIM-PL shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 21.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PL movements.
How to buy KIM-PL stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 21.53. Orders are usually placed near 21.53 or 21.83, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow KIM-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PL stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 22.48 and current price 21.53. Many compare 1.46% and 7.97% before placing orders at 21.53 or 21.83. Explore the KIM-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 22.48. Within 19.37 - 22.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PL) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 21.53 and 19.37 - 22.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PL stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.55, and 7.97% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.55
- Açılış
- 21.49
- Satış
- 21.53
- Alış
- 21.83
- Düşük
- 21.44
- Yüksek
- 21.53
- Hacim
- 13
- Günlük değişim
- -0.09%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.46%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.97%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4