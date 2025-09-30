- 개요
KIM-PL: Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi
KIM-PL 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.44이고 고가는 21.53이었습니다.
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is KIM-PL stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 21.53 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.55, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KIM-PL shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 21.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PL movements.
How to buy KIM-PL stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 21.53. Orders are usually placed near 21.53 or 21.83, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow KIM-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PL stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 22.48 and current price 21.53. Many compare 1.46% and 7.97% before placing orders at 21.53 or 21.83. Explore the KIM-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 22.48. Within 19.37 - 22.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PL) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 21.53 and 19.37 - 22.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PL stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.55, and 7.97% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.55
- 시가
- 21.49
- Bid
- 21.53
- Ask
- 21.83
- 저가
- 21.44
- 고가
- 21.53
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- 1.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.97%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4