What is KIM-PL stock price today? Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 21.53 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.55, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KIM-PL shows these updates.

Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends? Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 21.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PL movements.

How to buy KIM-PL stock? You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 21.53. Orders are usually placed near 21.53 or 21.83, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow KIM-PL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KIM-PL stock? Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 22.48 and current price 21.53. Many compare 1.46% and 7.97% before placing orders at 21.53 or 21.83. Explore the KIM-PL price chart live with daily changes.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 22.48. Within 19.37 - 22.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PL) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 21.53 and 19.37 - 22.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PL moves on the chart live for more details.