통화 / KIM-PL
KIM-PL: Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi

21.53 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KIM-PL 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.44이고 고가는 21.53이었습니다.

Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is KIM-PL stock price today?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 21.53 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.55, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KIM-PL shows these updates.

Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 21.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PL movements.

How to buy KIM-PL stock?

You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 21.53. Orders are usually placed near 21.53 or 21.83, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow KIM-PL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KIM-PL stock?

Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 22.48 and current price 21.53. Many compare 1.46% and 7.97% before placing orders at 21.53 or 21.83. Explore the KIM-PL price chart live with daily changes.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 22.48. Within 19.37 - 22.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PL) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 21.53 and 19.37 - 22.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KIM-PL stock split?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class L Depositary Shares, each of whi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.55, and 7.97% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.44 21.53
년간 변동
19.37 22.48
이전 종가
21.55
시가
21.49
Bid
21.53
Ask
21.83
저가
21.44
고가
21.53
볼륨
13
일일 변동
-0.09%
월 변동
1.46%
6개월 변동
7.97%
년간 변동율
7.97%
