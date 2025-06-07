KotasyonBölümler
IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

110.23 USD 1.65 (1.52%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IDU fiyatı bugün 1.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 109.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 110.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IDU stock price today?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 110.23 today. It trades within 1.52%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 147.

Does IDU stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 110.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD.

How to buy IDU stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 110.23. Orders are usually placed near 110.23 or 110.53, while 147 and 0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into IDU stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 110.23. Many compare 3.12% and 8.78% before placing orders at 110.23 or 110.53.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 110.23 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IDU stock split?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 8.50% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
109.49 110.25
Yıllık aralık
91.91 110.47
Önceki kapanış
108.58
Açılış
109.55
Satış
110.23
Alış
110.53
Düşük
109.49
Yüksek
110.25
Hacim
147
Günlük değişim
1.52%
Aylık değişim
3.12%
6 aylık değişim
8.78%
Yıllık değişim
8.50%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi