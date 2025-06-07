- Aperçu
IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF
Le taux de change de IDU a changé de 1.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 109.49 et à un maximum de 110.25.
Suivez la dynamique iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDU Nouvelles
Foire Aux Questions
What is IDU stock price today?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 110.23 today. It trades within 1.52%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 147.
Does IDU stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 110.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD.
How to buy IDU stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 110.23. Orders are usually placed near 110.23 or 110.53, while 147 and 0.62% show market activity.
How to invest into IDU stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 110.23. Many compare 3.12% and 8.78% before placing orders at 110.23 or 110.53.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 110.23 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IDU stock split?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 8.50% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 108.58
- Ouverture
- 109.55
- Bid
- 110.23
- Ask
- 110.53
- Plus Bas
- 109.49
- Plus Haut
- 110.25
- Volume
- 147
- Changement quotidien
- 1.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.12%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.78%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.50%