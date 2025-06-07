CotizacionesSecciones
IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

110.23 USD 1.65 (1.52%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IDU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.25.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is IDU stock price today?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 110.23 today. It trades within 1.52%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 147.

Does IDU stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 110.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD.

How to buy IDU stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 110.23. Orders are usually placed near 110.23 or 110.53, while 147 and 0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into IDU stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 110.23. Many compare 3.12% and 8.78% before placing orders at 110.23 or 110.53.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 110.23 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IDU stock split?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 8.50% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
109.49 110.25
Rango anual
91.91 110.47
Cierres anteriores
108.58
Open
109.55
Bid
110.23
Ask
110.53
Low
109.49
High
110.25
Volumen
147
Cambio diario
1.52%
Cambio mensual
3.12%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.78%
Cambio anual
8.50%
28 septiembre, domingo