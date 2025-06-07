- 概要
IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF
IDUの今日の為替レートは、1.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり109.49の安値と110.25の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Utilities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDU News
よくあるご質問
What is IDU stock price today?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 110.23 today. It trades within 1.52%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 147.
Does IDU stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 110.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD.
How to buy IDU stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 110.23. Orders are usually placed near 110.23 or 110.53, while 147 and 0.62% show market activity.
How to invest into IDU stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 110.23. Many compare 3.12% and 8.78% before placing orders at 110.23 or 110.53.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 110.23 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IDU stock split?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 8.50% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 108.58
- 始値
- 109.55
- 買値
- 110.23
- 買値
- 110.53
- 安値
- 109.49
- 高値
- 110.25
- 出来高
- 147
- 1日の変化
- 1.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.78%
- 1年の変化
- 8.50%