IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

110.23 USD 1.65 (1.52%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IDU hat sich für heute um 1.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 109.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 110.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares U.S. Utilities ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is IDU stock price today?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 110.23 today. It trades within 1.52%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 147.

Does IDU stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 110.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD.

How to buy IDU stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 110.23. Orders are usually placed near 110.23 or 110.53, while 147 and 0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into IDU stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 110.23. Many compare 3.12% and 8.78% before placing orders at 110.23 or 110.53.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 110.23 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IDU stock split?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 8.50% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
109.49 110.25
Jahresspanne
91.91 110.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
108.58
Eröffnung
109.55
Bid
110.23
Ask
110.53
Tief
109.49
Hoch
110.25
Volumen
147
Tagesänderung
1.52%
Monatsänderung
3.12%
6-Monatsänderung
8.78%
Jahresänderung
8.50%
28 September, Sonntag