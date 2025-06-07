- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF
IDU exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.51 and at a high of 109.93.
Follow iShares U.S. Utilities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDU News
- AI Power Surge: Data Centers Energize Utility ETFs
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- IDU: Managing Downside Risk With This Passive Cap-Weighted Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High
- BofA: Institutional clients led broad-based equity inflows last week
- BofA flags broad client equity inflows as market continues to grind higher
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- Upcoming set of earnings seen as the key source of uncertainty: Goldman Sachs
- UBS sees soft spots in U.S. market but no major structural issues
- BofA: Clients unload equities in largest weekly selling since 2023
- Goldman Sachs ups S&P 500 targets on supportive policy, long-term earnings outlook
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- U.S. equities see largest client outflows in 10 weeks, BofA says
- RBC upgrades Materials, cuts Discretionary in sector reshuffle
- Goldman Sachs shuffles U.S. Utilities: 2 stocks upgraded, 1 lowered to Sell
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDU stock price today?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 109.63 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 40.
Does IDU stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 109.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.91% and USD.
How to buy IDU stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 109.63. Orders are usually placed near 109.63 or 109.93, while 40 and 0.07% show market activity.
How to invest into IDU stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 109.63. Many compare 2.56% and 8.19% before placing orders at 109.63 or 109.93.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 109.63 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IDU stock split?
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 7.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 108.58
- Open
- 109.55
- Bid
- 109.63
- Ask
- 109.93
- Low
- 109.51
- High
- 109.93
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.19%
- Year Change
- 7.91%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K