IDU: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

109.63 USD 1.05 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDU exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.51 and at a high of 109.93.

Follow iShares U.S. Utilities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IDU stock price today?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) stock is priced at 109.63 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 40.

Does IDU stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is currently valued at 109.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.91% and USD.

How to buy IDU stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shares at the current price of 109.63. Orders are usually placed near 109.63 or 109.93, while 40 and 0.07% show market activity.

How to invest into IDU stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.91 - 110.47 and current price 109.63. Many compare 2.56% and 8.19% before placing orders at 109.63 or 109.93.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) in the past year was 110.47. Within 91.91 - 110.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) over the year was 91.91. Comparing it with the current 109.63 and 91.91 - 110.47 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IDU stock split?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 7.91% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
109.51 109.93
Year Range
91.91 110.47
Previous Close
108.58
Open
109.55
Bid
109.63
Ask
109.93
Low
109.51
High
109.93
Volume
40
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
8.19%
Year Change
7.91%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K