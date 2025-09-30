KotasyonBölümler
IBACR: IB Acquisition Corp.

0.0837 USD 0.0035 (4.36%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IBACR fiyatı bugün 4.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0837 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0837 aralığında işlem gördü.

IB Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
0.0837 0.0837
Yıllık aralık
0.0350 0.1000
Önceki kapanış
0.0802
Açılış
0.0837
Satış
0.0837
Alış
0.0867
Düşük
0.0837
Yüksek
0.0837
Hacim
1
Günlük değişim
4.36%
Aylık değişim
19.74%
6 aylık değişim
26.82%
Yıllık değişim
5.82%
