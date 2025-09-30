- 개요
IBACR: IB Acquisition Corp.
IBACR 환율이 오늘 4.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0837이고 고가는 0.0837이었습니다.
IB Acquisition Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is IBACR stock price today?
IB Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.0837 today. It trades within 4.36%, yesterday's close was 0.0802, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of IBACR shows these updates.
Does IB Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
IB Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.0837. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.82% and USD. View the chart live to track IBACR movements.
How to buy IBACR stock?
You can buy IB Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.0837. Orders are usually placed near 0.0837 or 0.0867, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBACR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBACR stock?
Investing in IB Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0350 - 0.1000 and current price 0.0837. Many compare 19.74% and 26.82% before placing orders at 0.0837 or 0.0867. Explore the IBACR price chart live with daily changes.
What are IB Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of IB Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.1000. Within 0.0350 - 0.1000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0802 helps spot resistance levels. Track IB Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are IB Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IB Acquisition Corp. (IBACR) over the year was 0.0350. Comparing it with the current 0.0837 and 0.0350 - 0.1000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBACR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBACR stock split?
IB Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0802, and 5.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0802
- 시가
- 0.0837
- Bid
- 0.0837
- Ask
- 0.0867
- 저가
- 0.0837
- 고가
- 0.0837
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 4.36%
- 월 변동
- 19.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.82%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4