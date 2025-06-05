Dövizler / HOTH
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HOTH fiyatı bugün -6.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Hoth Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOTH haberleri
- Hoth Therapeutics submits European application for skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics adopts AI platform to advance drug development
- Hoth Therapeutics stock soars on positive preclinical data for cancer drug
- EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics' Antisense Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy Against KIT-Driven Cancers - Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Hoth Therapeutics extends CEO Robb Knie’s contract and grants equity award
- Hoth Therapeutics to expand phase II trial of HT-001 to EU countries
- Hoth Therapeutics partners with VA to test GDNF therapy for obesity
- Silo Pharma Enters into Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market<br
- Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics plan joint venture for obesity treatment
- Hoth and Silo form joint venture for VA-licensed obesity treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics stock rises after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Hoth’s skin toxicity treatment shows positive phase 2a results
- Hoth Therapeutics to host KOL Event Spotlighting HT-001, Novel Therapy
- Hoth Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Hoth Therapeutics reports positive preclinical safety data for HT-KIT
- Hoth Therapeutics to Attend 2025 BIO International Convention
- Hoth Therapeutics secures Japanese patent for mast cell disease treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics plans expanded access program for cancer skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics advances with HT-001 oncology skin care treatment
Günlük aralık
1.80 1.95
Yıllık aralık
0.65 3.80
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.92
- Açılış
- 1.95
- Satış
- 1.80
- Alış
- 2.10
- Düşük
- 1.80
- Yüksek
- 1.95
- Hacim
- 978
- Günlük değişim
- -6.25%
- Aylık değişim
- 40.63%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 83.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 100.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar