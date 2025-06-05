FiyatlarBölümler
HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc

1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HOTH fiyatı bugün -6.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.95 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
1.80 1.95
Yıllık aralık
0.65 3.80
Önceki kapanış
1.92
Açılış
1.95
Satış
1.80
Alış
2.10
Düşük
1.80
Yüksek
1.95
Hacim
978
Günlük değişim
-6.25%
Aylık değişim
40.63%
6 aylık değişim
83.67%
Yıllık değişim
100.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar