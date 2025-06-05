クォートセクション
通貨 / HOTH
株に戻る

HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc

1.92 USD 0.17 (9.71%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HOTHの今日の為替レートは、9.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.74の安値と1.93の高値で取引されました。

Hoth Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HOTH News

1日のレンジ
1.74 1.93
1年のレンジ
0.65 3.80
以前の終値
1.75
始値
1.74
買値
1.92
買値
2.22
安値
1.74
高値
1.93
出来高
1.036 K
1日の変化
9.71%
1ヶ月の変化
50.00%
6ヶ月の変化
95.92%
1年の変化
113.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K