HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.92 USD 0.17 (9.71%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HOTHの今日の為替レートは、9.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.74の安値と1.93の高値で取引されました。
Hoth Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.74 1.93
1年のレンジ
0.65 3.80
- 以前の終値
- 1.75
- 始値
- 1.74
- 買値
- 1.92
- 買値
- 2.22
- 安値
- 1.74
- 高値
- 1.93
- 出来高
- 1.036 K
- 1日の変化
- 9.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 50.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 95.92%
- 1年の変化
- 113.33%
