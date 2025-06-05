货币 / HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.75 USD 0.08 (4.37%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HOTH汇率已更改-4.37%。当日，交易品种以低点1.71和高点1.89进行交易。
关注Hoth Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HOTH新闻
- Hoth Therapeutics submits European application for skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics adopts AI platform to advance drug development
- Hoth Therapeutics stock soars on positive preclinical data for cancer drug
- EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics' Antisense Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy Against KIT-Driven Cancers - Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Hoth Therapeutics extends CEO Robb Knie’s contract and grants equity award
- Hoth Therapeutics to expand phase II trial of HT-001 to EU countries
- Hoth Therapeutics partners with VA to test GDNF therapy for obesity
- Silo Pharma Enters into Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market<br
- Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics plan joint venture for obesity treatment
- Hoth and Silo form joint venture for VA-licensed obesity treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics stock rises after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Hoth’s skin toxicity treatment shows positive phase 2a results
- Hoth Therapeutics to host KOL Event Spotlighting HT-001, Novel Therapy
- Hoth Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Hoth Therapeutics reports positive preclinical safety data for HT-KIT
- Hoth Therapeutics to Attend 2025 BIO International Convention
- Hoth Therapeutics secures Japanese patent for mast cell disease treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics plans expanded access program for cancer skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics advances with HT-001 oncology skin care treatment
日范围
1.71 1.89
年范围
0.65 3.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.83
- 开盘价
- 1.83
- 卖价
- 1.75
- 买价
- 2.05
- 最低价
- 1.71
- 最高价
- 1.89
- 交易量
- 1.212 K
- 日变化
- -4.37%
- 月变化
- 36.72%
- 6个月变化
- 78.57%
- 年变化
- 94.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值