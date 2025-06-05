Moedas / HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.92 USD 0.17 (9.71%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HOTH para hoje mudou para 9.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.74 e o mais alto foi 1.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hoth Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HOTH Notícias
- Hoth Therapeutics submits European application for skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics adopts AI platform to advance drug development
- Hoth Therapeutics stock soars on positive preclinical data for cancer drug
- EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics' Antisense Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy Against KIT-Driven Cancers - Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Hoth Therapeutics extends CEO Robb Knie’s contract and grants equity award
- Hoth Therapeutics to expand phase II trial of HT-001 to EU countries
- Hoth Therapeutics partners with VA to test GDNF therapy for obesity
- Silo Pharma Enters into Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market<br
- Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics plan joint venture for obesity treatment
- Hoth and Silo form joint venture for VA-licensed obesity treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics stock rises after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Hoth’s skin toxicity treatment shows positive phase 2a results
- Hoth Therapeutics to host KOL Event Spotlighting HT-001, Novel Therapy
- Hoth Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Hoth Therapeutics reports positive preclinical safety data for HT-KIT
- Hoth Therapeutics to Attend 2025 BIO International Convention
- Hoth Therapeutics secures Japanese patent for mast cell disease treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics plans expanded access program for cancer skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics advances with HT-001 oncology skin care treatment
Faixa diária
1.74 1.93
Faixa anual
0.65 3.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.75
- Open
- 1.74
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.74
- High
- 1.93
- Volume
- 1.036 K
- Mudança diária
- 9.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 50.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 95.92%
- Mudança anual
- 113.33%
