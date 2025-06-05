Valute / HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOTH ha avuto una variazione del -6.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.80 e ad un massimo di 1.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HOTH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.80 1.95
Intervallo Annuale
0.65 3.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.92
- Apertura
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Minimo
- 1.80
- Massimo
- 1.95
- Volume
- 978
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 40.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 100.00%
21 settembre, domenica