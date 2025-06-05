QuotazioniSezioni
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc

1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HOTH ha avuto una variazione del -6.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.80 e ad un massimo di 1.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.80 1.95
Intervallo Annuale
0.65 3.80
Chiusura Precedente
1.92
Apertura
1.95
Bid
1.80
Ask
2.10
Minimo
1.80
Massimo
1.95
Volume
978
Variazione giornaliera
-6.25%
Variazione Mensile
40.63%
Variazione Semestrale
83.67%
Variazione Annuale
100.00%
21 settembre, domenica