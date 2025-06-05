Devises / HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HOTH a changé de -6.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.80 et à un maximum de 1.95.
Suivez la dynamique Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOTH Nouvelles
- Hoth Therapeutics dépose une demande européenne pour son médicament contre la toxicité cutanée
- Hoth Therapeutics submits European application for skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics adopts AI platform to advance drug development
- Hoth Therapeutics stock soars on positive preclinical data for cancer drug
- EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics' Antisense Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy Against KIT-Driven Cancers - Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Hoth Therapeutics extends CEO Robb Knie’s contract and grants equity award
- Hoth Therapeutics to expand phase II trial of HT-001 to EU countries
- Hoth Therapeutics partners with VA to test GDNF therapy for obesity
- Silo Pharma Enters into Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market<br
- Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics plan joint venture for obesity treatment
- Hoth and Silo form joint venture for VA-licensed obesity treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics stock rises after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Hoth’s skin toxicity treatment shows positive phase 2a results
- Hoth Therapeutics to host KOL Event Spotlighting HT-001, Novel Therapy
- Hoth Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Hoth Therapeutics reports positive preclinical safety data for HT-KIT
- Hoth Therapeutics to Attend 2025 BIO International Convention
- Hoth Therapeutics secures Japanese patent for mast cell disease treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics plans expanded access program for cancer skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics advances with HT-001 oncology skin care treatment
Range quotidien
1.80 1.95
Range Annuel
0.65 3.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.92
- Ouverture
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Plus Bas
- 1.80
- Plus Haut
- 1.95
- Volume
- 978
- Changement quotidien
- -6.25%
- Changement Mensuel
- 40.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 83.67%
- Changement Annuel
- 100.00%
20 septembre, samedi