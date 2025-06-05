CotationsSections
HOTH
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc

1.80 USD 0.12 (6.25%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HOTH a changé de -6.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.80 et à un maximum de 1.95.

Suivez la dynamique Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

HOTH Nouvelles

Range quotidien
1.80 1.95
Range Annuel
0.65 3.80
Clôture Précédente
1.92
Ouverture
1.95
Bid
1.80
Ask
2.10
Plus Bas
1.80
Plus Haut
1.95
Volume
978
Changement quotidien
-6.25%
Changement Mensuel
40.63%
Changement à 6 Mois
83.67%
Changement Annuel
100.00%
