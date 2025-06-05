Currencies / HOTH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOTH: Hoth Therapeutics Inc
1.83 USD 0.01 (0.55%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOTH exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.68 and at a high of 1.86.
Follow Hoth Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOTH News
- Hoth Therapeutics submits European application for skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics adopts AI platform to advance drug development
- Hoth Therapeutics stock soars on positive preclinical data for cancer drug
- EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics' Antisense Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy Against KIT-Driven Cancers - Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Hoth Therapeutics extends CEO Robb Knie’s contract and grants equity award
- Hoth Therapeutics to expand phase II trial of HT-001 to EU countries
- Hoth Therapeutics partners with VA to test GDNF therapy for obesity
- Silo Pharma Enters into Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market<br
- Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics plan joint venture for obesity treatment
- Hoth and Silo form joint venture for VA-licensed obesity treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics stock rises after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Hoth’s skin toxicity treatment shows positive phase 2a results
- Hoth Therapeutics to host KOL Event Spotlighting HT-001, Novel Therapy
- Hoth Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Hoth Therapeutics reports positive preclinical safety data for HT-KIT
- Hoth Therapeutics to Attend 2025 BIO International Convention
- Hoth Therapeutics secures Japanese patent for mast cell disease treatment
- Hoth Therapeutics plans expanded access program for cancer skin toxicity drug
- Hoth Therapeutics advances with HT-001 oncology skin care treatment
Daily Range
1.68 1.86
Year Range
0.65 3.80
- Previous Close
- 1.82
- Open
- 1.84
- Bid
- 1.83
- Ask
- 2.13
- Low
- 1.68
- High
- 1.86
- Volume
- 2.387 K
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 42.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.73%
- Year Change
- 103.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev