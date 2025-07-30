FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GIC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

GIC: Global Industrial Company

36.01 USD 0.51 (1.40%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GIC fiyatı bugün -1.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global Industrial Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GIC haberleri

Günlük aralık
35.80 36.62
Yıllık aralık
20.79 38.79
Önceki kapanış
36.52
Açılış
36.40
Satış
36.01
Alış
36.31
Düşük
35.80
Yüksek
36.62
Hacim
131
Günlük değişim
-1.40%
Aylık değişim
-2.23%
6 aylık değişim
61.05%
Yıllık değişim
6.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar