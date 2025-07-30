Dövizler / GIC
GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.01 USD 0.51 (1.40%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GIC fiyatı bugün -1.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.62 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global Industrial Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
35.80 36.62
Yıllık aralık
20.79 38.79
- Önceki kapanış
- 36.52
- Açılış
- 36.40
- Satış
- 36.01
- Alış
- 36.31
- Düşük
- 35.80
- Yüksek
- 36.62
- Hacim
- 131
- Günlük değişim
- -1.40%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 61.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar