GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.77 USD 0.30 (0.82%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GIC para hoje mudou para 0.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.52 e o mais alto foi 36.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Industrial Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
36.52 36.98
Faixa anual
20.79 38.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.47
- Open
- 36.52
- Bid
- 36.77
- Ask
- 37.07
- Low
- 36.52
- High
- 36.98
- Volume
- 19
- Mudança diária
- 0.82%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 64.45%
- Mudança anual
- 8.40%
