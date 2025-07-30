Valute / GIC
GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.01 USD 0.51 (1.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GIC ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.80 e ad un massimo di 36.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Industrial Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GIC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.80 36.62
Intervallo Annuale
20.79 38.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.52
- Apertura
- 36.40
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Minimo
- 35.80
- Massimo
- 36.62
- Volume
- 131
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.16%
20 settembre, sabato