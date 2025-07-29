货币 / GIC
GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.88 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GIC汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点36.54和高点37.40进行交易。
关注Global Industrial Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GIC新闻
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion investment to expand in Asia-Pacific region
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 37.93 USD
- Global Industrial Company Reframes Growth Strategy Amid Tariff Pressure (NYSE:GIC)
- Global Industrial Company: Just A Mediocre Play (NYSE:GIC)
- Systemax Inc stock hits 52-week high at 36.57 USD
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Top Stocks
- Has Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 35.19 USD
- CNH Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Global Industrial Company (GIC) This Year?
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Gen AI in Asset Management: Bernstein lists 10 best practices for investors
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- What Makes Global Industrial (GIC) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 EPS Jumps 25%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Global Industrial Co Q2 2025 shows earnings beat
日范围
36.54 37.40
年范围
20.79 38.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.05
- 开盘价
- 37.38
- 卖价
- 36.88
- 买价
- 37.18
- 最低价
- 36.54
- 最高价
- 37.40
- 交易量
- 92
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- 0.14%
- 6个月变化
- 64.94%
- 年变化
- 8.73%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值