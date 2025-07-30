Devises / GIC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.01 USD 0.51 (1.40%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GIC a changé de -1.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.80 et à un maximum de 36.62.
Suivez la dynamique Global Industrial Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GIC Nouvelles
- Global Industrial à la Conférence Virtuelle Small-Cap : Focus sur la croissance stratégique
- Global Industrial at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion investment to expand in Asia-Pacific region
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 37.93 USD
- Global Industrial Company Reframes Growth Strategy Amid Tariff Pressure (NYSE:GIC)
- Global Industrial Company: Just A Mediocre Play (NYSE:GIC)
- Systemax Inc stock hits 52-week high at 36.57 USD
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Top Stocks
- Has Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 35.19 USD
- CNH Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Global Industrial Company (GIC) This Year?
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Gen AI in Asset Management: Bernstein lists 10 best practices for investors
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- What Makes Global Industrial (GIC) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 EPS Jumps 25%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
Range quotidien
35.80 36.62
Range Annuel
20.79 38.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 36.52
- Ouverture
- 36.40
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Plus Bas
- 35.80
- Plus Haut
- 36.62
- Volume
- 131
- Changement quotidien
- -1.40%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 61.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.16%
20 septembre, samedi