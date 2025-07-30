CotationsSections
Devises / GIC
Retour à Actions

GIC: Global Industrial Company

36.01 USD 0.51 (1.40%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GIC a changé de -1.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.80 et à un maximum de 36.62.

Suivez la dynamique Global Industrial Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GIC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
35.80 36.62
Range Annuel
20.79 38.79
Clôture Précédente
36.52
Ouverture
36.40
Bid
36.01
Ask
36.31
Plus Bas
35.80
Plus Haut
36.62
Volume
131
Changement quotidien
-1.40%
Changement Mensuel
-2.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
61.05%
Changement Annuel
6.16%
20 septembre, samedi