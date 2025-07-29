Currencies / GIC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GIC: Global Industrial Company
36.88 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GIC exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.54 and at a high of 37.40.
Follow Global Industrial Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GIC News
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion investment to expand in Asia-Pacific region
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 37.93 USD
- Global Industrial Company Reframes Growth Strategy Amid Tariff Pressure (NYSE:GIC)
- Global Industrial Company: Just A Mediocre Play (NYSE:GIC)
- Systemax Inc stock hits 52-week high at 36.57 USD
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Top Stocks
- Has Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- GIC stock hits 52-week high at 35.19 USD
- CNH Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Global Industrial Company (GIC) This Year?
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Gen AI in Asset Management: Bernstein lists 10 best practices for investors
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- What Makes Global Industrial (GIC) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 EPS Jumps 25%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Global Industrial Co Q2 2025 shows earnings beat
Daily Range
36.54 37.40
Year Range
20.79 38.79
- Previous Close
- 37.05
- Open
- 37.38
- Bid
- 36.88
- Ask
- 37.18
- Low
- 36.54
- High
- 37.40
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.94%
- Year Change
- 8.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%