Dövizler / GEL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GEL: Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units
16.56 USD 0.24 (1.43%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GEL fiyatı bugün -1.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.41 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 16.83 aralığında işlem gördü.
Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEL haberleri
- Why I Recently Bought Energy Transfer Instead Of Genesis Energy (ET) (GEL)
- Genesis Energy LP stock hits 52-week high at 17.64 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genesis Energy Q2 2025 sees EPS miss, stock rises
- Genesis Energy Q2 2025 slides: Offshore projects online, cash flow boost expected
- Genesis Energy’s Shenandoah project delivers first oil, shares rise
- Genesis Energy: Momentum Builds In The Gulf Of Mexico (NYSE:GEL)
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- The Smartest High-Yield Midstream Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at 17.45 USD
- What Are the 5 Best Pipeline Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Delek Logistics Partners: Steady Cash Flow And Strategic Expansion Amid High Leverage
- Genesis Energy L.P.’s 2024 Schedule K-3 Now Available
- Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:GSRAX)
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at 16.98 USD
- 3 Big Dividend Income Machines Printing Cash For Retirement
- Here Are My Top 5 High-Yield Midstream Stocks to Buy Now
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at $16.8 amid growth
- Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
- TPYP: Comparatively Low Yield, Low Oil Prices Could Weigh On Performance (NYSE:TPYP)
- Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the 22nd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
- Midstream/MLP Dividends Steady As Markets Swing
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Collapse In Q1 - KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Günlük aralık
16.41 16.83
Yıllık aralık
9.88 17.77
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.80
- Açılış
- 16.83
- Satış
- 16.56
- Alış
- 16.86
- Düşük
- 16.41
- Yüksek
- 16.83
- Hacim
- 432
- Günlük değişim
- -1.43%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.72%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.81%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.14%
21 Eylül, Pazar