Valute / GEL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GEL: Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units
16.56 USD 0.24 (1.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GEL ha avuto una variazione del -1.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.41 e ad un massimo di 16.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEL News
- Why I Recently Bought Energy Transfer Instead Of Genesis Energy (ET) (GEL)
- Genesis Energy LP stock hits 52-week high at 17.64 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genesis Energy Q2 2025 sees EPS miss, stock rises
- Genesis Energy Q2 2025 slides: Offshore projects online, cash flow boost expected
- Genesis Energy’s Shenandoah project delivers first oil, shares rise
- Genesis Energy: Momentum Builds In The Gulf Of Mexico (NYSE:GEL)
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- The Smartest High-Yield Midstream Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at 17.45 USD
- What Are the 5 Best Pipeline Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Delek Logistics Partners: Steady Cash Flow And Strategic Expansion Amid High Leverage
- Genesis Energy L.P.’s 2024 Schedule K-3 Now Available
- Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:GSRAX)
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at 16.98 USD
- 3 Big Dividend Income Machines Printing Cash For Retirement
- Here Are My Top 5 High-Yield Midstream Stocks to Buy Now
- Genesis Energy stock hits 52-week high at $16.8 amid growth
- Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
- TPYP: Comparatively Low Yield, Low Oil Prices Could Weigh On Performance (NYSE:TPYP)
- Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the 22nd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
- Midstream/MLP Dividends Steady As Markets Swing
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Collapse In Q1 - KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.41 16.83
Intervallo Annuale
9.88 17.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.80
- Apertura
- 16.83
- Bid
- 16.56
- Ask
- 16.86
- Minimo
- 16.41
- Massimo
- 16.83
- Volume
- 432
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.14%
20 settembre, sabato