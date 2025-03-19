QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GEL
Tornare a Azioni

GEL: Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units

16.56 USD 0.24 (1.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GEL ha avuto una variazione del -1.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.41 e ad un massimo di 16.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GEL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.41 16.83
Intervallo Annuale
9.88 17.77
Chiusura Precedente
16.80
Apertura
16.83
Bid
16.56
Ask
16.86
Minimo
16.41
Massimo
16.83
Volume
432
Variazione giornaliera
-1.43%
Variazione Mensile
-1.72%
Variazione Semestrale
4.81%
Variazione Annuale
24.14%
20 settembre, sabato