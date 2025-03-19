Currencies / GEL
GEL: Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units
16.16 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEL exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.07 and at a high of 16.32.
Follow Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
16.07 16.32
Year Range
9.88 17.77
- Previous Close
- 16.24
- Open
- 16.32
- Bid
- 16.16
- Ask
- 16.46
- Low
- 16.07
- High
- 16.32
- Volume
- 131
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- -4.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.28%
- Year Change
- 21.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%