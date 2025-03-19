Moedas / GEL
GEL: Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units
16.71 USD 0.36 (2.20%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GEL para hoje mudou para 2.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.39 e o mais alto foi 16.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GEL Notícias
Faixa diária
16.39 16.84
Faixa anual
9.88 17.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.35
- Open
- 16.39
- Bid
- 16.71
- Ask
- 17.01
- Low
- 16.39
- High
- 16.84
- Volume
- 124
- Mudança diária
- 2.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.76%
- Mudança anual
- 25.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh