FVNNR: Future Vision II Acquisition Corp.
FVNNR fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1799 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1799 aralığında işlem gördü.
Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FVNNR stock price today?
Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1799 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 0.1790, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FVNNR shows these updates.
Does Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1799. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FVNNR movements.
How to buy FVNNR stock?
You can buy Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1799. Orders are usually placed near 0.1799 or 0.1829, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FVNNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FVNNR stock?
Investing in Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.1100 - 0.1950 and current price 0.1799. Many compare -0.06% and 12.44% before placing orders at 0.1799 or 0.1829. Explore the FVNNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.1950. Within 0.1100 - 0.1950, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1790 helps spot resistance levels. Track Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (FVNNR) over the year was 0.1100. Comparing it with the current 0.1799 and 0.1100 - 0.1950 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FVNNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FVNNR stock split?
Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1790, and 63.55% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1790
- Açılış
- 0.1799
- Satış
- 0.1799
- Alış
- 0.1829
- Düşük
- 0.1799
- Yüksek
- 0.1799
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- 0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.44%
- Yıllık değişim
- 63.55%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4