FTXH: First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

27.50 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FTXH fiyatı bugün -0.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.50 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FTXH stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.

Does FTXH stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.

How to buy FTXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXH stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
27.40 27.50
Yıllık aralık
23.29 29.31
Önceki kapanış
27.68
Açılış
27.41
Satış
27.50
Alış
27.80
Düşük
27.40
Yüksek
27.50
Hacim
6
Günlük değişim
-0.65%
Aylık değişim
-2.83%
6 aylık değişim
1.36%
Yıllık değişim
-4.18%
28 Eylül, Pazar