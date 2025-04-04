KurseKategorien
27.50 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FTXH hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is FTXH stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.

Does FTXH stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.

How to buy FTXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXH stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
27.40 27.50
Jahresspanne
23.29 29.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.68
Eröffnung
27.41
Bid
27.50
Ask
27.80
Tief
27.40
Hoch
27.50
Volumen
6
Tagesänderung
-0.65%
Monatsänderung
-2.83%
6-Monatsänderung
1.36%
Jahresänderung
-4.18%
