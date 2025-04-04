FTXH: First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
今日FTXH汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点27.40和高点27.50进行交易。
关注First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTXH新闻
- Trump Slams 100% Tariff on Imported Drugs: Pharma ETFs Take a Hit
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- ETFs to Gain on JNJ's Solid Q1 Earnings & Upbeat Outlook
- Trump Threatens 200% Pharma Tariffs, But Analyst Says This Stock Is Immune And Expected To 'Benefit' From Levies - AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- U.S. Pharma’s Innovation Capacity Threatened By Trump Tariff Uncertainty
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Trump's Drug Price Order Hits PBMs Hardest: CVS, Cigna, UNH In Focus As Experts Highlight 'Racket,' Pricing Distortion - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Bristol Myers, Regeneron, And Other Pharma Companies Slide As Donald Trump Confirms Tariffs On Pharma Companies - AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
常见问题解答
What is FTXH stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.
Does FTXH stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.
How to buy FTXH stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.
How to invest into FTXH stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FTXH stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.68
- 开盘价
- 27.41
- 卖价
- 27.50
- 买价
- 27.80
- 最低价
- 27.40
- 最高价
- 27.50
- 交易量
- 6
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- -2.83%
- 6个月变化
- 1.36%
- 年变化
- -4.18%