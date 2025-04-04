시세섹션
통화 / FTXH
주식로 돌아가기

FTXH: First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

27.50 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FTXH 환율이 오늘 -0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.40이고 고가는 27.50이었습니다.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTXH News

자주 묻는 질문

What is FTXH stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.

Does FTXH stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.

How to buy FTXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXH stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
27.40 27.50
년간 변동
23.29 29.31
이전 종가
27.68
시가
27.41
Bid
27.50
Ask
27.80
저가
27.40
고가
27.50
볼륨
6
일일 변동
-0.65%
월 변동
-2.83%
6개월 변동
1.36%
년간 변동율
-4.18%
28 9월, 일요일