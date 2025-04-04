CotaçõesSeções
FTXH: First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

27.50 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FTXH para hoje mudou para -0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.40 e o mais alto foi 27.50.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is FTXH stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.

Does FTXH stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.

How to buy FTXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXH stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
27.40 27.50
Faixa anual
23.29 29.31
Fechamento anterior
27.68
Open
27.41
Bid
27.50
Ask
27.80
Low
27.40
High
27.50
Volume
6
Mudança diária
-0.65%
Mudança mensal
-2.83%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.36%
Mudança anual
-4.18%
